FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $152.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

