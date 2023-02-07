FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.1 %
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
