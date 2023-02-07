FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Boosted by Analyst

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $30.01 on Monday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,593. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

