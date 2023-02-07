Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
