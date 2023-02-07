Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

