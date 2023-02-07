Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gates Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
