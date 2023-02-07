General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

GM opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 195,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in General Motors by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

