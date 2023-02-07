Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.69-$2.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.69-2.74 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

