Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $169.18 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

