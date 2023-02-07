Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GILD opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

