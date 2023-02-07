Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.