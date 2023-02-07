Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.55.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.