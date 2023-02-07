Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 293,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 138,537 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,425,453,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.