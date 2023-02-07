Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

