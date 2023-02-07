Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of GPN opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

