Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

