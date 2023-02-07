Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.