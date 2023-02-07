Gordon Haskett Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JWN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.24.

JWN opened at $24.18 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,286,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

