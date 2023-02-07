Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GIF opened at GBX 1.86 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £762,227.18 and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.05. Gulf Investment Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

