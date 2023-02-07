H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

FUL stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $2,297,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,301 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

