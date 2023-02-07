Hanesbrands Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 122,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 206,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 685,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.