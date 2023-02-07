Head-To-Head Analysis: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.44 $1.16 billion $4.95 4.81 Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.58 $145.01 million $43.15 1.11

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coterra Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 15 2 0 2.06 Laredo Petroleum 3 1 2 0 1.83

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 86.73%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Laredo Petroleum 35.99% 55.37% 13.23%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

