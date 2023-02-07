Head to Head Analysis: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Olema Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.05%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 635.59%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.95% -37.97% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.21% -54.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($2.51) -1.80 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.32 million ($0.70) -1.07

Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

