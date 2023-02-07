Head-To-Head Comparison: Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Getaround alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getaround and Ryder System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A Ryder System $9.66 billion 0.51 $519.04 million $16.22 6.01

Analyst Ratings

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and Ryder System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryder System 0 3 1 0 2.25

Getaround currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 371.01%. Ryder System has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.07%. Given Getaround’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than Ryder System.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% Ryder System 7.31% 29.45% 5.83%

Summary

Ryder System beats Getaround on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, e-commerce and last mile, and professional services. The Dedicated Transportation Solutions segment provides turnkey transportation solutions, including dedicated vehicles, drivers, management and administrative support. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.