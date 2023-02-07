Head-To-Head Contrast: Mandom (MDOMF) vs. Its Competitors

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mandom to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mandom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Mandom Competitors -36.22% 15.59% -8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mandom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandom Competitors 130 996 1094 26 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Toilet Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Mandom’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Mandom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million $40.89 million 17.03 Mandom Competitors $5.97 billion $283.49 million 43.52

Mandom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom’s competitors have a beta of 36.08, meaning that their average share price is 3,508% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandom competitors beat Mandom on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.