Head to Head Review: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 1 2 0 2.25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.42 $113.14 million ($0.23) -235.64 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.28 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.25% 4.59% 1.08% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 39.42% 23.02%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats JinkoSolar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

