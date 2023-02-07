Head-To-Head Review: Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Acerinox pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Techtronic Industries and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acerinox has a consensus price target of $12.23, suggesting a potential upside of 130.82%. Given Acerinox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Acerinox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.87 $1.10 billion N/A N/A Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.35 $676.59 million $2.02 2.62

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

