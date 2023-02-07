Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

