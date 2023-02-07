Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.83.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,098,000 after purchasing an additional 310,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

