Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $0.21-$0.24 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 269.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.