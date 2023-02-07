Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $0.21-$0.24 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%.
Himax Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of HIMX opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
