Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.89 Average PT from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile



Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

