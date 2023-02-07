Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 92,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

