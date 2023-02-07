Honeywell International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.23.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

