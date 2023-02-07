Honeywell International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.23. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.