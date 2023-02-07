Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after buying an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

