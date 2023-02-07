Horizen (ZEN) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Horizen has a market cap of $145.78 million and $19.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.93 or 0.00047516 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00198954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,341,569 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.