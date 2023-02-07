Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.58% 11.93% 5.57% MidCap Financial Investment 20.92% 9.54% 3.67%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 202.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MidCap Financial Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 5.40 $27.78 million $0.81 15.15 MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.82 $82.36 million $0.73 17.03

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidCap Financial Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Horizon Technology Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded by John C. Bombara, Daniel S. Devorsetz, Robert D. Pomeroy and Gerald A. Michaud on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About MidCap Financial Investment

