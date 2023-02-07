IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 385,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,985,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.60.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

