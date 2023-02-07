IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

