IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.27-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.27-9.75 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.60. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

