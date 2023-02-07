IFP Advisors Inc Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

