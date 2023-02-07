IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,381,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

K stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

