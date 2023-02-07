IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,440,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

