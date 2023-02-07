IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,374 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.