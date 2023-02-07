IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $83.56.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

