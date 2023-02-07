IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,063,931 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $22.91.
