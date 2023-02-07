IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FXI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.