IMC Chicago LLC Sells 80,158 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,158 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.53% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 308.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 37.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTY opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.