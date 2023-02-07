IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPU)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 14.55% of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAPU opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.