Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $21.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Immunovant Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

