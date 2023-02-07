Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.64

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 90.76 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 883.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

