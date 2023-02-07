Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.